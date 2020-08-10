iGov Achieves Milestone C on the PEITSS TACP MCS Block 2 Contract

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc. (iGov), provider of C5ISR systems and support programs, announced today that the U.S. Air Force has approved its Milestone C/Full Rate Production (MS-C/FRP) Authority to Proceed for the Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Mobile Communications System (MCS) Block 2 Contract. "We are honored to have supported the U.S. Air Force in achieving this important program milestone," said Dr. Stephen Carlton, iGov's Vice President of the Program Management Office. "This new system provides the U.S. Air Force a reliable and secure battlefield communications platform."

Mike Tyrrell, iGov's President, said, "As part of our core company mission, we continually strive to quickly and affordably deliver secure C5ISR solutions. A milestone C decision is a significant accomplishment for iGov. We are proud of our role to serve the U.S. Air Force and are positioned to quickly transition to full rate production."

About iGov

iGov is an employee owned, C5ISR Lead Systems Integrator (LSI) and Value-Added Reseller (VAR) specializing in delivering mission centric solutions to its government customers. iGov deploys its people, expertise, and processes to execute full lifecycle enterprise and tactical C5ISR programs in the following areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems and C5ISR Platform Integration. For more information, visit www.igov.com.

