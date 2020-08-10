Dominica Will Receive Court Operations Funding from the United Kingdom

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica will be one of six countries in the Eastern Caribbean to receive financing worth EC$200,000 from the United Kingdom's Caribbean Security and Stability Fund. The British High Commission in Barbados announced on August 7th that the funding seeks to facilitate remote operations of the Magistrates Courts during the pandemic.

The Dominican government will be able to purchase more remote equipment and services, including printers, laptops, mobile phones, scanners and online conferencing subscriptions. This will allow the courts to make a smooth transition to the digital delivery of essential services. It will also limit the disruption to the criminal justice process while following the jurisdiction's social distancing rules to lessen virus transmission.

According to a release issued by the British High Commission on August 5th, "this support will reduce the risk of spreading the virus, prevent courts from being shut down as a result of spread and limit any delays in the criminal justice process by ensuring that these essential services are still provided to the public."

Dominica has had only 18 COVID-19 cases and no related deaths. The country is also on the UK's quarantine-free list, meaning that those who have only been to Dominica for two weeks do not have to self-isolate in the first 14 days of their arrival in the UK.

"Safety, security and the rule of law are pillars that make Dominica such an appealing choice for law-abiding applicants and families looking to obtain second citizenship in a modern democracy," says Paul Singh, Director of London-headquartered government advisory CS Global Partners. Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has been ranked as the world's best for three years by the CBI Index, published annually by the Financial Times' PWM magazine.

The island has high regard to CBI due diligence to ensure it attracts individuals with clean records and high integrity. After passing the necessary security checks, applicants can make a qualifying contribution of US$100,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest at least US$200,000 in a pre-approved real estate project.

The revenue generated from the Programme supports major housing, infrastructure, green energy, education and healthcare development across the island. CBI also supports Dominica's ambition to become "the world's first climate-resilient nation," as pledged by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominica-will-receive-court-operations-funding-from-the-united-kingdom-301109369.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners