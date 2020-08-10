TrialCard Awarded Prime Contract With US Department Of Health And Human Services

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical solutions provider TrialCard Incorporated announced today it has been named the prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) "Ready, Set, PrEP" program. The new nationwide program provides pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications at no cost to individuals who lack prescription drug coverage. When taken prior to an exposure, PrEP medications are a safe and effective way to prevent HIV.

"We are excited, as part of the Ending the HIV Epidemic program, to play a crucial role in eradicating HIV in the United States," said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck. "For twenty years, TrialCard has provided pharmaceutical manufacturers and their patients the industry's best affordability and access programs. With today's announcement, we are pleased to be working with HHS and look forward to additional opportunities in the future with the federal government."

The Ready, Set, PrEP program is a key component of the Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America (EHE) initiative, which aims to eradicate HIV in the United States by 2030. In his State of the Union Address in February 2019, President Trump announced his administration's goal to end the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years. EHE is the operational plan developed by agencies across HHS to pursue that goal. TrialCard, as the prime contractor, will be responsible for the overall administration and operational effectiveness of the Ready, Set, PrEP program. As subcontractors to TrialCard, AssistRx will support patients and providers with program enrollment, while Cardinal Health will serve as the wholesaler.

More than 700,000 American lives have been lost to HIV since 1981. Although more than 1 million people who are at risk for HIV in the United States could benefit from PrEP medications, fewer than one in four will receive it. More Information about the Ready, Set, PrEP program and how to access services can be found at https://www.hiv.gov/federal-response/ending-the-hiv-epidemic/prep-program.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, and clinical trial services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected nearly 33 million patients with over $15 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today's patients. For more information, visit www.assistrx.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work. Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com.

