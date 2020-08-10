TaskRay Announces TaskRay Open on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaskRay today announced that TaskRay Open is now part of the Salesforce AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses , a dedicated resource page designed to help customers navigate this challenging time. TaskRay Open provides businesses and organizations a template solution to manage the return to their physical spaces. From offices to banks, retail, college campuses, K-12 schools, gyms and sports facilities to hotels, restaurants, theaters and museums, to transportation and beyond, these organizations will need to develop, document and manage the process of reopening their facilities.

TaskRay Open is currently available in "Reopen Safely" section of the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Business at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMemVEAT.

TaskRay Open provides Operations, Facility and HR leadership and their teams with the tools they need to manage the complex, and evolving, process of reopening their facilities. TaskRay Open can enable employers to manage reopening and closing facilities safely, quickly and in an orderly manner.

TaskRay Open provides a playbook (built-in templates and suggested processes) developed with input from industry experts to guide employers through Employee Communications, General Health Screening, COVID-19 Testing, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Requirements, Sanitation Measures to Maintain a Healthy Work Environment, and Physical Distancing (e.g. space configuration, employee stacking) as it relates to COVID-19.

TaskRay Open supports the challenge facing business leaders and managers by utilizing TaskRay's existing technology to efficiently manage complex and evolving processes. Additionally, it gives executives and managers access to reports and insights into how location onboarding/offboarding is tracking and minimizes the risk of missed steps.

Comments on the News

"Given the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the world, TaskRay wants to help our customers and other businesses and organizations navigate the new normal. TaskRay—our customer onboarding solution—has many of the same characteristics that will be needed for the reopening (and possible reclosing) of physical spaces such as office buildings, retail stores, hotels and restaurants," said TaskRay CEO and co-Founder, Blakely Graham. "And, while we know these are uncharted territories for all of us, we believe in the power of our native solution on the Salesforce platform to execute a repeatable, reportable process at scale. That's why we are proud to launch TaskRay Open in the Salesforce AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses."

"We are happy to see TaskRay innovating to support customers as they move work to develop, document and manage the process of reopening facilities," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "It's inspiring to see our partners innovating rapidly to help customers through this challenging time."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About TaskRay

TaskRay, the company, is the maker of the top-rated enterprise customer onboarding solution on the Salesforce AppExchange. Since 2010, we've provided innovative solutions that help companies scale their onboarding and implementation processes, drive greater efficiencies, and create unmatched customer experiences—all within Salesforce. We've also built our business on the belief that providing world-class support to help our customers excel is just as important as our powerful, flexible, and simple-to-use tools.

TaskRay, the app, leverages the cutting-edge technology of the Salesforce Platform (the world's premier cloud computing platform) to provide a customer onboarding solution that emphasizes usability, social principles and an agile approach.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Brehmer

TaskRay

720-507-4623

kirsten.brehmer@taskray.com

SOURCE TaskRay