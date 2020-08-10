Adverty enters into agreement and completes integration with SuperAwesome to enable kid-safe advertising

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) has signed an agreement with the leading kidtech platform SuperAwesome, to allow compliant, kid-safe ads to be displayed in relevant mobile games using Adverty's in-game ad technology. The completed platform integration allows for frictionless access between SuperAwesome's connected advertisers and Adverty's game publishers. The partnership is expected to generate significant revenues from 2021 onwards.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators, announces a new partnership with the leading kidtech platform SuperAwesome, to enable safe digital engagement with the global kids audience.

SuperAwesome's platform allows for kid-safe ads to be displayed in relevant mobile games using Adverty's seamless in-game ad technology and the integration enables leading family brands to access Adverty's global under-16 audience.

As the only ad platform built for the global kids industry, SuperAwesome's AwesomeAds ensures total digital privacy according to COPPA and GDPR-K compliances and is trusted by over 300 of the top kids brands and content owners across the world. Their ad platform enables brands to advertise to kids in the largest digital content marketplace in the world, by safely reaching kids everywhere they engage. Using sophisticated contextual targeting, the brand ads reach their target audiences without collecting personal data.

"As our portfolio of kids related free-to-play games continues to grow, this partnership enables new opportunities for us to monetize our kids audience in appropriate ways. For brands looking to reach a younger audience safely, our new, seamless in-game ad technology offers one of the most exciting solutions to get their attention", explains Niklas Bakos, CEO and founder, Adverty.

The collaboration is expected to generate significant revenues during 2021 and onwards.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

