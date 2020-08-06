ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded OASIS Pools 1 and 3 Contracts by GSA

BELTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASRC Federal today announced its NetCentric subsidiary has been awarded two OASIS small business contracts by the General Services Administration (GSA). OASIS, an acronym for One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services, is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that provides flexible and innovative contracting solutions for federal agencies.

Under the OASIS Pool 1 and Pool 3 contracts, designated as a Best in Class (BIC) solution by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the ASRC Federal NetCentric team will be eligible to provide a wide range of professional, scientific and technical services (Pool 1), as well as engineering services (Pool 3) to federal agencies.

"Our team is proud to have earned the opportunity to continue our partnership with the GSA which provides our customers greater access to our organization's technical services," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "We look forward to expanding the reach of our offerings through OASIS and supporting the missions of our federal customers."

About ASRC Federal

