CSL Behring to become latest partner in BaseLaunch Phase II

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseLaunch, the Basel Area-based biotech venture accelerator and incubator, today announces that CSL Behring, a leading global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with rare and serious diseases, becomes the fifth partner in BaseLaunch Phase II, the next phase in BaseLaunch's company building activities.

CSL Behring, which has a leading R&D and operations presence in Bern, Switzerland, joins recently announced pharma, venture fund and biotechnology partners - Roche, BB Pureos Bioventures, Roivant Sciences and Bridge Biotherapeutics - in supporting BaseLaunch's investment in life sciences innovation, with additional partners to be announced over the coming weeks and months.

"BaseLaunch has successfully served as a growth platform for early stage ventures developing cutting-edge therapeutics," said Dr. Adrian Zuercher, Vice President, Research Europe and Head of Plasma Protein Research, CSL Behring. "This partnership will help us identify and build relationships with potential external collaborators from throughout Europe as we look to continue to grow our leading-edge scientific capabilities in our three strategic platforms - plasma fractionation, recombinant protein technology, and cell and gene therapy -- to, ultimately, develop and deliver innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs."

Neil Goldsmith, Director of Strategy at BaseLaunch, added: "We are very pleased to welcome CSL Behring as a partner in BaseLaunch Phase II. We have witnessed the great innovation and forward-thinking of this well-established company through recent years and believe they will be instrumental in the development and success of many promising therapeutic ventures. As one of the largest biotech companies in the world, CSL Behring brings decades of biologics expertise and we look forward to helping them to explore further partnerships and opportunities."

BaseLaunch serves as an accelerator and incubator for early stage ventures developing cutting-edge therapeutics. BaseLaunch helps build companies from inception through to Series A funding, providing financing and supporting all aspects of business development. During 2018 and 2019, BaseLaunch supported nine early therapeutic ventures which have raised a total of more than USD 100 million in equity capital from US and European venture funds, thereby contributing to the life sciences ecosystem of the Basel Area. Recently, BaseLaunch has added another four ventures to its portfolio, and has been instrumental in contributing to the development of six more ventures in the Basel Area. Building on the success of its first phase, BaseLaunch Phase II will increase funding per venture to a maximum of USD 0.5 million (versus USD 0.25 million previously) and will accept applications all year round, establishing BaseLaunch as a permanent initiative and the premier partner of choice for scientists and entrepreneurs that want to build potentially life-saving biotech ventures.

BaseLaunch is operated by Basel Area Business & Innovation, the investment and innovation promotion agency of the Basel Area. During its first phase (2017-2019), BaseLaunch was supported by Roche, Novartis Venture Fund, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Roivant Sciences. Having entered its second phase, BaseLaunch is gearing up with new commitments, which will be announced soon, harnessing the Basel Area's unique position as a global life sciences hub, as well as its rising popularity among investors, to attract the next generation of breakthrough companies. BaseLaunch Phase II is now open for applications. Interested groups can find information at www.BaseLaunch.ch/apply/.

About BaseLaunch

BaseLaunch is the Basel Area-based incubator and accelerator that helps scientists and entrepreneurs launch exceptional biotech companies. BaseLaunch serves as a growth platform for early stage ventures developing cutting-edge therapeutics. BaseLaunch helps build companies from inception through to Series A funding, providing financing and supporting all aspects of business development. Operationally run and financed by Basel Area Business & Innovation, the investment and innovation promotion agency of the Basel Area, BaseLaunch partners with leading global pharma companies and venture funds, which also aliment the pool out of which BaseLaunch funds ventures. Regional and domain partners include the cantons of Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt and Jura as well as KPMG, SpiroChem, Vossius & Partner and Infors HT. Since 2018, BaseLaunch supported ventures have raised in total over USD 100 million. Harnessing Basel Area's unique position as a global life sciences hub, as well as its rising popularity among investors, BaseLaunch is looking to attract the next generation of breakthrough companies. Interested groups can find more information at www.baselaunch.ch

About Basel Area Business & Innovation

Basel Area Business & Innovation is the investment and innovation promotion agency dedicated to helping companies, institutions and startups find business success in the Basel Area. The organization targets and attracts companies to settle, supports founders of innovative ventures, and drives high growth initiatives in order to establish the region as the Swiss business and innovation hub of the future. The non-profit agency focuses on growing the area's cutting-edge industries life sciences, healthcare and production technologies and manages the Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area which houses the organization's accelerator programs. The agency serves the cantons of Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt and Jura. www.baselarea.swiss

