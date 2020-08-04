International Animal Rescue Taps Ohio PR Firm for National Publicity

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International animal rescue organization Dharamsala Animal Rescue has hired Ohio based public relations and marketing firm The Eisen Agency to lead their national public relations campaign. The animal rescue organization was launched in 2009 by founder Deb Jarrett, and recently launched a line of products featuring their popular 'Dharma Dog' theme. The product line offers tees, tanks, totes and mugs featuring the Dharma Dog.

Jarrett explained that the organization needed a national PR firm that could help shape and share their message to increase awareness of the group, and perhaps most importantly, donors and supporters. DAR focuses on four core areas of humanely improving the lives of the thousands of suffering street dogs in Dharamsala, India – spay/neuter/vaccination, rescue, adoption and education, as well by working to eradicate rabies and alleviating human/street dog conflict.

"I knew I needed to do everything in my power to improve the lives of the street animals. I created Dharamsala Animal Rescue to raise awareness about the animals of Dharamsala and fund local projects," Jarrett said. "And, to that end, we needed help creating a larger national presence and footprint. When we met with the folks at The Eisen Agency, it was clear we had a shared passion of caring for and loving animals. Sure, they had all the PR savvy and tools, but it really was their compassion and shared vision that led us to them."

The Eisen Agency president Rodger Roeser explains that his firm will work with DAR to assist in national publicity coordination, media relations and earned media efforts. "The goal is that with enough awareness, like minded folks across our generous country will also help in spreading the word and giving of their talent and treasure. It is a genuine privilege and labor of love to be working with these folks and our firm is honored to represent them."

About Dharamsala Animal Rescue

Founded in 2009 by executive director Deb Jarrett, Dharamsala Animal Rescue aims to seek a humane and sustainable environment for animals with direct benefits to the people of Dharamsala, India. Since 2009, DAR has cared for more than 16,000 animals and have had hundreds adopted to loving homes. Always seeking volunteers, donors and adopters, more information can be accessed at www.DharamsalaAnimalRescue.org.

Contact: Rodger Roeser, rroeser@theeisenagency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-animal-rescue-taps-ohio-pr-firm-for-national-publicity-301106102.html

SOURCE The Eisen Agency