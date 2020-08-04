Market Overview

Joint Statement: The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group, the Exchange Bondholder Group and the Argentina Creditor Committee

PRNewswire  
August 04, 2020
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- "We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with Argentina for a proposal that will provide the country with the necessary economic relief and sustainable path it needs in the wake of COVID-19, as well as renewed access to the international capital markets for Argentine issuers to help encourage future, long-term investment in the country. The agreement is a good outcome for all participants and delivers an offer that all creditors should support."

The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group is advised by White & Case LLP.

Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Media Contacts

Greenbrook
ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com
+44 (0)20-7952-2000

Exchange Bondholder Group Media Contacts

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com  
Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting  

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joint-statement-the-ad-hoc-argentine-bondholder-group-the-exchange-bondholder-group-and-the-argentina-creditor-committee-301105923.html

SOURCE White and Case LLP

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2020/04/c6422.html

