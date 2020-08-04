Joint Statement: The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group, the Exchange Bondholder Group and the Argentina Creditor Committee

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with Argentina for a proposal that will provide the country with the necessary economic relief and sustainable path it needs in the wake of COVID-19, as well as renewed access to the international capital markets for Argentine issuers to help encourage future, long-term investment in the country. The agreement is a good outcome for all participants and delivers an offer that all creditors should support."

The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group is advised by White & Case LLP.

