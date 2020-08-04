Bandwidth Partners with Comcast to Reduce Robocalling with STIR/SHAKEN Call Protocols

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, today announced a partnership with Comcast for the delivery of authenticated calls between their networks with adherence to the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) framework. The interoperability between Comcast and Bandwidth establishes important protocols that are essential steps to help combat robocalling and malicious phone number spoofing practices.

"The interoperability established between Comcast and Bandwidth is part of our ongoing commitment to reduce robocalling and its negative impact on consumers and legitimate business communications," said Scott Mullen, CTO at Bandwidth. "Working with responsible partners like Comcast, Bandwidth continues to push towards more stringent standards and practices to help consumers re-establish confidence in communications initiated by the brands they know and trust."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with partners like Bandwidth to combat fraudulent robocalling and make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people," said Chris Wendt, Director of Technical Research and Development, IP Communications Services, Comcast Cable. "Interoperability partnerships like this one are critical to ensuring that telephone users get the full benefit of this technology."

To learn more about STIR/SHAKEN and what it means for enterprises, service providers, and their customers, read the recent article What Is STIR/SHAKEN and How Does It Impact Robocalling ? or watch Bandwidth's webinar, STIR/SHAKEN Industry Expert Panel Q&A .

About Bandwidth:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 911 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide IP voice network – one of the largest in the nation. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-partners-with-comcast-to-reduce-robocalling-with-stirshaken-call-protocols-301105771.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.