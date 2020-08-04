Mediagrif Strategic Sourcing awarded contract lifecycle management (CLM) contract with NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP) in the United Kingdom

The agreement with NHS LPP extends Mediagrif's Strategic Sourcing platform to Europe and helps drive SaaS revenue growth. This represents another key win for Mediagrif's high-growth Strategic Sourcing sector.

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technologies, is pleased to announce the award of a framework agreement with the NHS LPP to provide best-of-breed CLM solutions and services from its Strategic Sourcing ASC platform.

Mediagrif Strategic Sourcing's powerful and feature-rich CLM solution won the top spot for contract management1 in the NHS LPP Information Management and Technology (IM&T) framework agreement. Mediagrif's cost-effective and flexible CLM scales quickly and easily to address the needs of healthcare and public sector entities of all sizes and complexities.

NHS is one of the largest publicly-funded healthcare systems in the world, spanning England, Wales and Scotland, and a pioneer in universal healthcare. NHS LPP works in collaboration with its LPP membership to provide trusted advisory services for collaborative procurement projects that ensure compliant and effective spend while maximizing cost savings which are redirected to improvements across patient care.

This NHS LPP framework, with Mediagrif's CLM solution, provides an approved and compliant way for hospitals, ambulance services and other healthcare providers to procure third-party products and services with more operational efficiencies, improved contract visibility and better control. The framework agreement can also be extended to deliver CLM to the broader UK public sector including universities, police, fire service and other local authorities.

"We are honored to have been selected as the CLM vendor of choice for the NHS LPP contract," said Mark Eigenbauer, President, Strategic Sourcing at Mediagrif. "Healthcare and the public sector, in general, are innovation focus areas for Mediagrif and we are confident that our scalable CLM and source-to-contract offering will address the digital transformation needs of NHS institutions from the simple to complex."

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, e-commerce, supply chain collaboration and e-marketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

