Extreme Networks Delivers Secure Access to Virtual Health and Social Services for 1.5M Citizens in Madrid

SAN JOSE, Calif. and READING, England, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc . (NASDAQ:EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the Community of Madrid's Agency for Digital Administration (Madrid Digital) has deployed Extreme wireless networking solutions to connect hospitals, nursing homes, mental health, and occupational therapy centres with their patients within the Madrid region of Spain. With a secure, high-performance network in place, Madrid Digital can provide over 1.5 million citizens with access to virtual health and social services, including remote video consultations – providing modern, digital healthcare and protecting staff and patients from the risk of contagion.

Nearly 17,000 healthcare and administrative staff working across 30 distributed locations will rely on the new network to access electronic medical records (EMR), securely communicate with colleagues and patients via telehealth services, and collect data from connected medical devices such as blood pressure monitors and electrocardiograms to provide patients with the best possible care. The new network offers:

Clinical-grade Wi-Fi connectivity across 30 locations: With ExtremeSwitching™ technology and high-density ExtremeWireless™ access points, the new, clinical grade Wi-Fi network provides Madrid Digital staff and administration with secure, high-performance connectivity at every health and social service site so they can remain focused on patient needs.

With ExtremeSwitching™ technology and high-density ExtremeWireless™ access points, the new, clinical grade Wi-Fi network provides Madrid Digital staff and administration with secure, high-performance connectivity at every health and social service site so they can remain focused on patient needs. High-performance and high availability : Extreme's high-density Wi-Fi solution – proven to deliver uncompromising performance in the most demanding environments – allows Madrid Digital to support real-time voice, video, and data applications that are critical to the success of its digital health initiative without interruption. The technology also provides Madrid Digital with a centralized and efficient tool to manage its distributed access points from a single location.

: Extreme's high-density Wi-Fi solution – proven to deliver uncompromising performance in the most demanding environments – allows Madrid Digital to support real-time voice, video, and data applications that are critical to the success of its digital health initiative without interruption. The technology also provides Madrid Digital with a centralized and efficient tool to manage its distributed access points from a single location. Advanced insights and analytics: Extreme's advanced wireless network analytics and visibility application gives Madrid Digital the ability to access and leverage vast amounts of network usage data and turn it into actionable insights to optimize network performance and the user experience.

Additionally, centralized network management provides efficiencies for Madrid Digital, both in terms of time spent managing the network as well as any costs associated with outsourcing the acquisition and management of servers.

Javier Jimenez, Country Manager - Spain, Extreme Networks

"The future of healthcare and social services is digital, and Madrid Digital is right to invest in a clinical-grade, high-density Wi-Fi solution to provide seamless, secure telehealth services. We are proud to provide the essential networking solutions required to help Madrid Digital advance modern patient care for 1.5 million citizens in a safe and effortless manner."

Carlos Alonso Sanz, Project Manager and Systems Engineer, Madrid Digital

"This strategic project is clearly illustrative of the advanced digital transformation strategy that Madrid Digital has been promoting for the social-healthcare environment, and we are thrilled to partner with Extreme Networks to make this vision a reality. The project has managed to meet all of its objectives and has paved the way for the implementation of subsequent infrastructures, as well as the creation of new applications to respond to growing demand for digital service delivery among citizens and social healthcare professionals."

