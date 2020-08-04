Stanley Consultants and partners receive $100 M IDIQ contract to continue Marine base relocation work

GUAM, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stanley Consultants, a worldwide provider of engineering, environmental and construction services, will continue its support of the $8.7 billion relocation of the Okinawa Marine Corps base to Guam. Stanley Consultants is part of a joint venture partnership ASMD LLC, which recently won a $100 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to continue its relocation work.

Headed by Hawaii-based architectural firm Architects Hawaii, the partnership includes Guam-based Setiadi Architects and EMCE Consulting Engineers, as well as Stanley Consultants, RMA Architects and SSFM International. Stanley Consultants has an office in Guam and has performed numerous engineering services in the U.S. territory.

"We're pleased to be affiliated with a tremendous group of professionals working together toward a common goal of supporting the needs of the Department of Defense and furthering the interests of the U.S. government and its Japanese allies," said Stanley Consultants Business Unit Leader John Downes.

Stanley Consultants' primary roles in the previous contract involved civil, mechanical, electrical and telecommunications engineering design and consulting for utilities, buildings and other facilities and general infrastructure. Other roles included cost estimating, construction and scheduling across a wide range of projects.

In addition to its Guam staff, Stanley Consultants teams in Denver, Phoenix, Anchorage, Minneapolis and Muscatine, Iowa have supported the program.

"The contribution from our large network of resources illustrates what Stanley Consultants can bring to bear in support of the U.S. federal government, both domestically and internationally," Downes said.

The original contract was also for $100 million, awarded in 2015 and expires in August. The new contract is good for up to 5 years.

The new Marine Corps base in Guam is named Camp Blaz, honoring Marine Brig. Gen. Vicente "Ben" Tomas Garrido Blaz. Blaz, who passed in 2014, is the highest-ranking Chamorro to have served in the Marines. He was born in Agana, Guam, in 1928 and was 13 years old when the Japanese invaded and occupied the island. He later graduated from Notre Dame, joined the Marine Corps Reserve and served two tours in Japan and another in Vietnam, according to Stars and Stripes. He served four terms as the territory's delegate to the House of Representatives.

About Stanley Consultants

Stanley Consultants provides program management, planning, engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide. Recognized for its commitment to client service and a passion to make a difference, Stanley Consultants brings global knowledge, experience and capabilities to serve federal, municipal and industrial clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Since 1913, Stanley Consultants has successfully completed more than 25,000 engagements in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and in 110 countries. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

