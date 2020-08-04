EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oaklu President Morgan Reynolds reported the company was asked for proposals to build its Turnkey Hospital™ facilities, affordable housing projects ranging from 50,000-500,000 units, and energy projects with contracts totaling USD $100 billion.

Mr. Reynolds said his goal was to build better communities, not to get into the Guinness Book of Records, but he could appear in their pages, nevertheless.

Oaklu is the creator of Turnkey Hospital™ – fully equipped, ready-to-use state-of-the-art healthcare facilities that can be up and running in under 90 days.

Oaklu's large-scale projects are designed, developed, and implemented by members of the Oaklu Alliance™ – a group of established like-minded construction companies that have combined their specialties, ensuring that high-quality Oaklu Turnkey Hospital units are constructed in all parts of the world, faster and more economically feasible.

Along with its Alliance members, Oaklu is backed by one of the world's largest infrastructure development funds with $300 billion in revenue with assets of $2.5 trillion.

About Oaklu

With offices in Toronto, San Francisco, Vancouver and Edmonton, Oaklu is a fast-growing, global, large-scale developer. The firm is known for its well-designed, high-quality residential, commercial and public structures. It is currently steeped in two major projects: "Ember Gold," a unique collection of architectural icons, and accepting contracts to build self-contained, ready-to-move-in Turnkey Hospital™ installations – a new category originated by the company. Oaklu is finalizing plans to build hundreds of Turnkey Hospital units in the U.S. and underserved countries around the world.

Related Files

oaklu-press-release-8-3-2020 (1).pdf

Related Images

oaklu.jpg

Oaklu

Related Links

Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oaklu-receives-100b-in-rfps-in-the-last-30-days-301104689.html

SOURCE Oaklu