PAOG Unveils New Website and Logo After Closing Cannabis Biopharma Acquisition

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC:PAOG) today released a letter from CEO James C. DiPrima to update shareholders on strategic next steps in addition to reviewing corporate housecleaning agenda items. The letter is included in its entirety below.

Dear Shareholder –

The last three weeks have been busy for PAOG. Much has been accomplished – a management takeover, and two acquisitions. Expect the momentum to continue. Key contracts moving the company's acquired cannabis biopharmaceutical technology forward are coming soon.

PAOG anticipates entering into a Contract Research Organization (CRO) agreement as a first step toward initiating an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to ultimately achieve Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its RespRx Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) treatment.

Based on positive results from an informal trial of RexpRX with 25 COVID-19 patients, PAOG also plans to make a Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) application after entering into a CRO agreement.

At the same time that we are advancing our cannabis biopharmaceutical technology, we also have some general housekeeping to catch up on. PAOG is behind on its reports required to maintain "current information" status with OTC Markets. We also need to update our website and contact information. We expect to complete all promptly.

A new website is now available. The site is preliminary. Look for continuous updates. Please sign-up for our newsletter and we'll let you know when to check back.

You can find our new website at www.paogroupinc.com.

Thank you for your interest in our mission to advance the future of medical cannabis technology.

Best Regards,

James C. DiPrima

­Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:

Jim DiPrima

888-272-6472

info@pao.group

