Buscar Company Completes First Podcast with Company President

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (CGLD) announced today that the company has uploaded the audio of its Podcast that was held live on July 31, 2020. Anyone who missed the Podcast live can listen to the recording at https://www.buscarcompany.com/podcast.

The company plans to host additional Podcasts with key members of the Buscar team in the near future. This approach is just one more step toward ensuring as much transparency as possible with shareholders.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Please refer to our Forum at https://www.buscarcompany.com/forum for additional information.

Contact:

+1-(661)-418-7842

info@buscarcompany.com

