INVIDI Technologies extends successful relationship with Tata Elxsi

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVIDI Technologies and Tata Elxsi today announced an expansion of their relationship to bring addressable television capabilities to pay TV operators in India, Asia-Pacific and MEA.

INVIDI Edge™ is a market-leading combination of single view addressability across both OTT and linear TV audiences, providing a one-stop solution for pay TV operators and premium video publishers. INVIDI Edge™ supports all premium video distribution schemes: satellite, cable, IPTV, AVOD, OTT.

INVIDI Edge™, INVIDI's patented addressable television solution, is uniquely able to work in the satellite distribution environment on non-connected set top boxes, which in India represents the largest segment of pay TV boxes. With over 160 million subscribers, India is one of the world's largest pay TV markets.

As linear advertising revenues remain under pressure due to the increasing shift of advertising spend to digital platforms, pay TV operators in emerging markets like India, Asia-Pacific and MEA regions can now offer their broadcast partners targeting and addressability, thus increasing revenue potential.

Tata Elxsi has been at the forefront of enabling digital transformation for leading pay TV operators and media companies across the world, helping them develop, integrate and manage innovative services and applications that deliver new revenue streams and great viewer experience.

"With seamless audience addressability across Linear TV and Digital OTT platforms, the INVIDI Edge™ Solution has been widely deployed in the North American and European markets. Tata Elxsi, with its deep technical expertise and domain knowledge in the broadcast and pay TV market, is an ideal partner to support and accelerate our deployments in these developing markets," says Prasad Sanagavarapu, INVIDI's Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Emerging Markets.

"Targeted and addressable advertising represents new untapped revenue streams for pay TV operators, especially in emerging markets. We see this Centre of Excellence as an organic and natural extension to our existing and successful five-year relationship. It will help combine the benefits of INVIDI's market-leading technology and Tata Elxsi's deep solutioning and integration expertise, with proximity and ease of post-deployment support to ensure operator success in India as well as the larger Asia Pacific and MEA regions," said Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategy Officer, at Tata Elxsi.

ABOUT INVIDI Technologies

INVIDI Technologies is a global technology company jointly owned by AT&T, Dish Network and WPP. Founded in 2003, INVIDI pioneered the development of addressable television, first in the United States and then globally in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. INVIDI's proprietary technology is able to provide addressability on both local as well as programmer advertising inventory on all MVPDs (cable, satellite and telco) as well as via online television distribution. For additional information visit www.invidi.com

About Tata Elxsi- www.tataelxsi.com

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast and Media, Healthcare, and Telecom. Tata Elxsi works with leading Pay TV operators and MSOs, content providers and studios to develop, deploy and manage innovative services and applications that create subscriber stickiness and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 25 years of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in video and OTT engineering and service delivery and a global delivery presence.

