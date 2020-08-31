Datametrex Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited ("Datametrex" or the "Company") (TSXV:DM, FSE: D4G, OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Shim, CPA, CA as the new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").



This new addition to the Company's executive leadership team brings nearly 20 years of financial experience in accounting and financial control along with a combination of private and public companies in a variety of industries. These include cannabis, resource, and financial services. Don will work to ensure Datametrex's financial health through strategic planning and management of the company's finances.

Mr. Shim has led a successful accounting and finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly- traded junior mining companies and high-tech industries. Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States.

Audit partner on numerous audit engagements for various publicly traded companies, primarily focusing on junior mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and high-tech industries.

Mr. Shim also assisted various start-up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market.

In addition, Mr. Shim teaches accounting at a local college in Vancouver and acts as a facilitator at CPA Western School of Business, mentoring CPA candidates enrolled in the CPA Professional Education Program.

"I am thrilled to join Datametrex and this impressive leadership team with a history of growing great companies, and I am happy to be a part of this enterprise," said Don.

"On behalf of the executive team and our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Steve Kang for his dedication and hard work during his tenure as CFO. I wish Steve nothing but success in his future endeavours," said Paul Haber, audit committee chair of the Company.

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com .

