National Association of REALTORS® to Co-Present the Real Estate Industry's Virtual CEO Exchange With RISMedia

More Than 50 Dynamic Industry Leaders Will Be Streaming at Real Estate's Most Powerful Event of the Year



This year's CEO Exchange is open to both agents and brokers, and attendees will receive access to live broadcasts as well as replays of all sessions. Special bulk ticketing is available for brokers. Please email any event questions to dryan@rismedia.com. The first 200 registrants will receive a FREE welcome gift from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans® and a FREE, 3-month Premium-level ACESocial account.

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISMedia, the leader in real estate news and trends and publisher of Real Estate magazine, is proud to announce that the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will be co-presenting real estate's most powerful event of the year: RISMedia's Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange .

In order to bring real estate's top minds together, while mitigating risks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, RISMedia's 31st annual Real Estate CEO Exchange will be held as an all-day virtual event on Sept. 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST. The event will feature more than 50 of the top real estate brokers, super agents and industry leaders.

To register for the event, click here.

NAR's CEO Bob Goldberg and President Vince Malta will take part in a Q&A session at 11:20 a.m. EDT with RISMedia's Founder, CEO and Publisher John Featherston to discuss the state of real estate across America and what the association has planned for its 1.5 million members to help them succeed despite the current health crisis.

Featherston will also host a one-on-one discussion with iconic real estate leader Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Co., who will be sharing what REALTORS® should be doing to succeed during the remainder of the year and into 2021.

Additionally, Charlie Oppler, NAR's 2020 president elect, will be participating in the event's "Strategies for Salvaging Success in 2020 - The Local Challenge," session, to be held at 12:25 p.m. EDT. Oppler and fellow panelists—Dava Davin, Portside Real Estate Group; Marilyn Eiland, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene; and Chris Trapani, Sereno Group—will share the challenges, strategies, and innovative ideas and best practices for succeeding in challenging times.

Attendees will also gain exclusive insights from more than 50 leading brokers, executives and real estate experts, including:

– Paul Boomsma, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

– Diane Ramirez, Chairman & CEO, Halstead

– Marc Gould, SVP of Member Development, National Association of REALTORS®

– Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX

– Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

– Josh Harley, Founder & CEO, Fathom Realty

– JP Piccinini, Founder & CEO, JP & Associates REALTORS®

– J. Lennox Scott, Chairman & CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Bill Scavone, President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

– Ashley Bowers, President, HomeSmart

– Michael Scarafile, President, Carolina One Real Estate

– Yolanda Williams-Davis, Broker & Community Developer, 61 Houses Real Estate Brokerage Services

– Michael Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC

– Eli Haddad, Broker & Entrepreneur, Lifstyl Real Estate

– Michele Harrington, Broker of Record & COO, First Team Real Estate

– Mary Lee Blaylock, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

– Simon Chen, EVP, Product & Innovation, Realogy Holdings Corp.

– Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder & CEO, Realty ONE Group

– Christina Pappas, Vice President, The Keyes Company

– Rosey Koberlein, CEO, Long Realty

– Pat Riley, President & CEO, Allan Tate REALTORSⓇ

… and more

RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate CEO Exchange is brought to you by RISMedia and Diamond Sponsor and Co-Presenter:

– National Association of REALTORS®

Platinum Sponsors:

– Homes.com®

– Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

– MoxiWorks

Master Sponsors:

– American Home Shield

– Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

– Century 21 Real Estate

– HSA Home Warranty

– Realty ONE Group

Host Sponsors:

– Cole Information

– Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

– Real Estate Express

– RPR®

– Terradatum

– Zillow

Event Sponsors:

– Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®) Designation

– ActivePipe

– ATTOM Data Solutions

– BoomTown

– Buyside

– Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS)

– Constellation1

– CoreLogic

– David Knox Productions, Inc.

– Deluxe

– dynaConnections Corp.

– Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

– JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR)

– Local Logic

– Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

– Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

– WEST, a Williston Financial Group Company

For full agenda details and speaker information, please visit ceo.rismedia.com . To register for the event, click here .

