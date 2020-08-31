Northland Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 & Series 2

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX:NPI) today announced that pursuant to the share terms in respect of the Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 ("Series 1 Shares"), it has determined the fixed dividend rate for the five years commencing September 30, 2020 and ending September 29, 2025. The fixed quarterly dividends on the Series 1 Shares during that period will be paid at an annual rate of 3.2% (Cdn. $0.2001 per share per quarter).



The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 2 (the "Series 2 Shares") will be paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.80% over the annual yield on 90-day Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the September 30, 2020 to December 30, 2020 dividend period for the Series 2 Shares will be 0.74% (2.95% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if and when declared, for such dividend period will be Cdn. $0.1859 per share, payable on December 31, 2020.

Holders of Series 1 Shares and Series 2 Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on September 15, 2020, to convert all or part of their Series 1 Shares or Series 2 Shares, as applicable, on a one-for-one basis, into shares of the other series, effective September 30, 2020.

Holders of either Series 1 Shares or Series 2 Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their shares.

As provided in the share conditions for each of the Series 1 Shares and the Series 2 Shares, if Northland determines that after giving effect to all notices of conversion of Series 1 Shares and Series 2 Shares there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 1 Shares or Series 2 Shares outstanding after September 30, 2020, (i) all remaining shares of the series for which there would be fewer than 1,000,000 shares outstanding will be automatically converted into the other series of preferred shares on a one-for-one basis effective September 30, 2020; and (ii) no shares will be permitted to be converted into the series that would have fewer than 1,000,000 shares outstanding.

There are currently 4,501,565 Series 1 Shares and 1,498,435 Series 2 Shares outstanding.

ABOUT NORTHLAND

Northland is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver predictable cash flows. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Northland was founded in 1987 and has been publicly traded since 1997 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:NPI).

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,681 MW (net 2,266 MW) of operating generating capacity and 130 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. Northland also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan and operates a regulated utility business in Colombia.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

For media inquiries, please contact

Susan Sperling, Director of Communications

+1 (647) 288-1105

communications@northlandpower.com