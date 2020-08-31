Market Overview

Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 31, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ:OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger Crystal, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat to discuss its pipeline of products for addiction and overdose  at the Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday September 15th, 2020, at 2:40 pm EDT.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings September 15th throughout the day. Please contact Cantor Fitzgerald sales representatives to participate in their investor conferences and to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with our management team. 

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to an audio webcast of the presentation that can be accessed via the investor section of the Opiant website: www.opiant.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ben Atkins
VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Batkins@opiant.com
(310) 598-5410

Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Source: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

