Brandon Willis Appointed President of Electronics Division of Meridian Adhesives Group

Billerica, Massachusetts, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Adhesives Group, a leading manufacturer and custom formulator of high-value adhesives technologies, recently announced the appointment of Brandon Willis to President of the company's Electronics Division.

Meridian's Electronics Division currently encompasses three companies - Epoxy Technology, Inc., located in Billerica, Massachusetts; Epoxies, Etc., located in Cranston, Rhode Island; and Epoxy Technology Europe, located in Marlborough, United Kingdom. Willis will work with Meridian leadership to advance the division's technological reputation and further its focus of being a premier solution provider to customers.

Willis comes to Meridian from his 10-year tenure with Uniseal, Inc., a global sealants and adhesives supplier owned by LG Chem. Willis most recently served as President and CEO of Uniseal, Inc., while simultaneously holding the title of Global Sr. Leader of Adhesives Business for LG Chem. Prior to this position, Willis worked as Director of Marketing and New Business Development for Uniseal, Inc. He also spent 17 years in the high performance coatings industry.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Meridian team," said Willis. "I look forward to leveraging my experience with the extensive skills and history of Epoxies, Etc. and Epoxy Technology to continue building a global business that delivers value to our customers as well as our supply chain partners."

Michael Harrington, current president of Epoxies, Etc. and the division's commercial leader, will transition to retirement as Willis moves into the new position.

"After 30 years of leading Epoxies, Etc., it is time to step aside and let new leadership take over," said Harrington. "I have been fortunate to have developed friendships with customers, suppliers and employees over the years. This is what I will miss most about retiring from Epoxies, Etc. Brandon Willis is the right person to lead Epoxies, Etc. and the entire Meridian Adhesives Electronics Division. Brandon understands the importance of excellent customer service and driving creative technical solutions for challenging applications."

Harrington leaves a notable legacy at Epoxies, Etc. Having founded the company in 1987, he has been instrumental in its significant growth over the last 30 years and the development of the expert team that will continue to drive innovation and technological advancement.

"I am extremely pleased to have Brandon joining our team," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "Brandon brings the right experience and leadership to take our electronics division to the next level of service for our clients and partners. Michael Harrington has been a solid operating consultant to myself and the broader Meridian Group, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, flooring, infrastructure and packaging markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; Marlborough, UK; Augsburg, Germany; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

Deanna Disbro Meridian Adhesives Group 706.260.0718 ddisbro@meridianadhesives.com