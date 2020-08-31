RJD Green Inc. Enters an Acquisition Memorandum of Understanding

TULSA, OK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced today the Company has entered an initial Memorandum of Understanding with a medical billing firm that complements the IOSoft medical payment systems.



The acquisition target was formed in 2006 and is located in the Southwest United States. Medical billing is the primary revenue, but the company also offers consulting services in telemedicine, IT solutions, and medical marketing. The Company has established long-term relationships within the industry and offers excellent growth potential.

As important, the Company is a synergistic fit with the RJD subsidiary, IOSoft Inc.'s efforts with their Unified Payment Systems software platforms.

Ron Brewer, CEO stated: "We are pleased to reach the initial stage of establishing acquisition terms with a well-established company that offers immediate growth and excellent profits. As importantly, this company could be the first of multiple acquisitions in this sector that builds an extended client base for the IOSoft software platform.

"Although this agreement gives no assurance of acquisition, our MOU reflects we mutually have agreed to the basic terms of acquisition. RJD Green is continuing an aggressive outreach to possible acquisitions to not only launch our acquisition program, but to procure the best opportunity available to us."

About IOSoft Inc.

IOSoft provides proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

The primary focus of IOSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IOSoft can provide unique payment technologies and services or software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers, such as major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals; and clearinghouse companies.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

