SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vasta Platform Limited - VSTA

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vasta Platform Limited ("Vasta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Vasta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around July 30, 2020, Vasta conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 18,575,492 of its Class A common shares priced at $19.00 per share. Then, on August 20, 2020, Vasta issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020. Among other results, Vasta announced a second-quarter net loss of 54.9 million reais and revenue of 120.23 million reais, representing a revenue decline of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter. Vasta also advised investors that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), excluding non-recurring effects, was negative by 1.7 million reais in the second quarter, and that "[t]he different seasonality in revenue recognition seen in 2020 on account of a greater concentration of invoices at the start of the commercial cycle (4Q and 1Q) ended up having a negative impact on the basis of comparison against the same period last year." The Company further advised that negative EBITDA of 10.9 million reais in the second quarter was "due to the extraordinary effects seen in the period, such as the different seasonality of revenue together with the impact of Covid-19 on the operation, as well as the inventory adjustment and higher marketing expenses."

On this news, Vasta's common share price fell $1.63 per share, or 8.81%, to close at $16.88 per share on August 21, 2020, representing an 11.16% decline from the IPO price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.