JCOM 11-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Reminds J2 Global (JCOM) Investors of Application Deadline in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now

Class Period: Oct. 5, 2015 – June 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sep. 8, 2020

J2 Global (JCOM) Securities Fraud Class Action:

J2 Global is a digital media roll-up that has acquired 186 businesses since its inception. Its CEO describes the Company's "acquisition system" as its "single great competitive advantage."

The complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period misrepresented and concealed that: (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; and (3) several so-called independent members of the Company board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested.

The complaint alleges that investors began to learn the truth on June 30, 2020, when research firm Hindenburg released a scathing report about J2 accusing the Company of engaging in undisclosed related party transactions and accounting manipulation. Hindenburg stated "[w]e … believe J2's opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we believe approximates $117 million to $172 million" and concluded "We Believe J2 Global's Equity Is Uninvestable."

In response, the price of J2 Global shares traded sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving J2 Global intentionally misrepresented the success of its roll-up strategy," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

