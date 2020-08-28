ChampionX to Participate in the Simmons Energy Gleneagles Goes Virtual Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation ("ChampionX") (NYSE:CHX), announced today that Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Nutt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will attend and meet with investors at the Simmons Energy Gleneagles Goes Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 2 and Thursday, September 3, 2020.



The presentation to be used in the investor meetings will be available on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, prior to the commencement of the meetings on our website at https://investors.championx.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About ChampionX

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Formerly Apergy and Nalco Champion upstream, ChampionX brings more than a century of expertise to deliver forward-thinking innovations, unmatched global supply chain capability, and market-shaping solutions for the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry.

ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well – from drilling to completion to production – to overcome complex challenges in the world's toughest energy frontiers. ChampionX's Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions to maximize production from flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. ChampionX's Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. ChampionX's Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling.

To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:

Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-5751