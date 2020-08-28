Trevali Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX:TV, BVL: TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI)) today announced that Matthew Quinlan is departing as Trevali's Interim Chief Financial Officer effective August 31, 2020. Mr. Quinlan has served as Interim CFO since March 3, 2020 after having supported Trevali in a consulting capacity since October 2019.



"I thank Matt for his efforts over the past 11 months. He has been integral in the process of securing additional liquidity for the company. We wish him well in his future endeavours," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Brendan Creaney, currently the Vice President of Investor Relations, has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. Trevali has engaged a search firm and the process to retain a permanent Chief Financial Officer is progressing.

