Plus Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc (Exchange: PSTV) , today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Friday, September 4 at 10.20 AM ET. Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.



"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionucleotides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at www.plustherapeutics.com and at www.respect-trials.com .

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

