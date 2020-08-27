Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. ("Option Care Health") (NASDAQ:OPCH), the nation's largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, which will include a presentation by Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. EDT.

The Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually, which will include a presentation by John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay of these presentations will be available at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

