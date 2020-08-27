CTG to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ:CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today announced that management will be presenting and available to meet with participating investors at the following virtual investor conferences.



The LD Micro 500 Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:20 p.m. ET

Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed at investors.ctg.com

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 10th at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed at investors.ctg.com

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a virtual meeting with the Company by contacting LD Micro at david@ldmicro.com or Gateway at gateway@liolios.com .

About CTG

CTG (NASDAQ:CTG) has established a reputation for responsiveness and reliability—traits that our clients say set us apart—since our founding in 1966. Today, we provide comprehensive information, technology, and business solutions that address critical challenges for clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. Backed by a proven track record of reliable delivery, CTG fosters long-term client relationships and trust, which allows us to develop strategic insights that maximize client investments in solutions and competitive advantage. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com .

Investors and Media:

John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer

+ 1 716 887-7368