LEXINFINTECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LexinFintech Holdings, Ltd. on Behalf of LexinFintech Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LexinFintech Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) on behalf of LexinFintech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether LexinFintech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 25, 2020, Grizzly Research issued a report, alleging, among other things, that LexinFintech is "reporting artificially low delinquency rates by essentially giving borrowers who are already in default new funds to make payments" and that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions. The report also questioned the Company's purported growth, citing a review of LexinFintech's web traffic.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.47 per share, or 5%, to close at $8.04 per share on August 25, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LexinFintech shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.