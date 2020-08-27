Moore Kuehn Encourages MXIM, CGIX, PTI, and DCOM Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Analog Devices, Inc.'s acquisition of Maxim Integrated, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Maxim will 0.630 of a share of Analog for every share owned.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics has agreed to merge with StemoniX. Under the proposed transaction, Cancer Genetics will issue shares of common stock to the owners of StemoniX, with current holders of Cancer Genetics common stock controlling only 22% of the combined company.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Yumanity Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, current holders of Proteostasis Therapeutics common stock will only control 32.5% of the combined company.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime has signed an agreement to merge with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dime will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

