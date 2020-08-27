Convertible Note Offering for EQITrade Is Oversubscribed within 90 Days

San Francisco, California, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is pleased to announce that its convertible note offering for EQITrade Limited ("EQITrade"), launched at the end of April this year, was oversubscribed within 90 days, following strong interest from the investment community.

EQITrade's subsidiary, EQIBank Limited ("EQIBank"), is a leading digital bank for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, providing 24/7 cloud-based banking in multiple currencies to 180 countries and territories. Unlike its competitors, its services are offshore and tax-exempt.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group's FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

"We are very pleased that the convertible note offering for this market-disruptive FinTech firm was oversubscribed in just 90 days," said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. "This financing allows EQITrade to channel resources into further developing its services, as the company continues to pursue its mission of ushering in a much-needed evolution in the global banking industry. If you are interested in investing in EQITrade, we have a separate $5 million equity offering for EQITrade that remains open to eligible investors."

About EQIBank Limited

EQIBank is one of the world's leading innovative banks and strives to provide more products to more countries than any other digital bank. EQIBank is the world's first global digital bank aimed solely at businesses and high-net-worth individuals and provides offshore, tax-exempt, and tailored personal and corporate banking services to clients in 180 countries and territories. With 24/7 cloud-based access, real time insights, and high barriers to entry, EQIBank's strategy is to accelerate simplification, using Open Banking Standards and Open APIs to create a new global standard of banking. www.eqibank.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. US Capital Global Securities, LLC or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS' Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities, email Charles Towle, CEO, at ctowle@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachment

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 (415) 889-1045 media@uscapglobal.com