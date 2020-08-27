3D Printing Materials Market to Exhibit 12.1% CAGR Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Fortune Business Insights™ in its newly published report, titled "3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others), By End-Users (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", the global 3D printing materials market size is projected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Extensive utilization of 3D printing materials in the aerospace industry will be one of the main growth drivers for this market

The aerospace industry has been harnessing the power of 3D printing technology for the past few decades. 3D printing materials are commonly used in this industry to build design prototypes through processes such as material jetting and SLA.

Furthermore, organizations such as NASA and the Air Force also use surrogate parts that are developed via 3D printing to act as placeholder parts, replicating components that are later installed during the final assembly. Thus, this additive technology and its materials have high demand in aerospace and are likely to remain so in the foreseeable future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/3d-printing-material-market-102296







The report states that the market value stood at USD 1.53 billion in 2018. It further answers the following questions:

What is overall industry outlook and upcoming trends that will influence the market growth?

Which other factors are driving and restraining the market?

How has the market been segmented?

How are changes in regional dynamics impacting the growth of the market?

Who are the top companies in the market and what are their key strategies?





Driving Factors

Rising Applicability of 3D Printing in Healthcare to Stoke Market Growth

The 3D printing materials market growth is slated to get augmented in the coming years owing to the widening applicability of additive manufacturing techniques in the healthcare sector. Recent breakthroughs in this sector using 3D printing are a testament to its vast potential. For example, in 2019, TU Wien, a renowned Austrian university, developed a unique bio-ink to embed cells in a 3D matrix using 3D printing materials. These embedded cells are expected to enable controlled investigation of cell behavior and tissue growth.

Another milestone was reached January 2020, when researchers at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine located the structural proteins in swine ovaries. This finding can empower medical professionals to create artificial ovaries in humans using 3D printing materials and processes. Thus, this technology offers promising prospects for the healthcare industry and help breach new frontiers of medical research.





Regional Analysis

Strong Funding for Industrial R&D to Propel the Market in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate the 3D printing materials market share during the forecast period in terms of revenue and size. In 2018, the region's market size was at USD 0.58 billion owing to the surging demand for 3D printing in the aerospace, defense, and medical industries. This demand is rooted in the fact that this technology is both energy-efficient and cost-effective.





Inquire Before Purchasing this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/3d-printing-material-market-102296







In Europe, additive manufacturing is being heavily employed to produce implants and prosthetics for the healthcare sector. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive rate on account of the wide usage of 3D printing materials in various end-user industries, including automotive, healthcare, and military.





Competitive Landscape

Strategic Launch of Advanced Products to Intensify Market Competition

The development and launch of advanced additive solutions and materials is rapidly emerging as the dominant strategy among players in this market. Apart from this, companies are collaborating to expand their innovation capabilities and deepen their foothold in the market.





Industry Developments:

September 2019: US-based 3D Systems released the Figure 4 PRO BLK 10 material for its Figure 4 digital production systems. The product is the company's maiden thermoplastics-based photopolymer, designed for durable, strong, and precise injection molded components.





US-based 3D Systems released the Figure 4 PRO BLK 10 material for its Figure 4 digital production systems. The product is the company's maiden thermoplastics-based photopolymer, designed for durable, strong, and precise injection molded components. May 2019: Solvay, the Belgian chemical major, entered into an agreement with the Israeli 3D printer manufacturer, Stratasys, to collaboratively develop high-performance additive manufacturing filaments to be deployed in FDM® F900® 3D Printers of Stratasys. These materials will be designed to meet the requirements in the aerospace industry.





List of Companies Profiled in the 3D Printing Materials Market Report are:

American Elements

Covestro AG

Höganäs AB

GE Additive

Royal DSM N.V.

EOS GmbH

Materialise NV

Stratasys Ltd.

Solvay

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

ExOne

Arkema

3D Systems, Inc.





Browse Summary of this Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/3d-printing-material-market-102296







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Plastics Metals Ceramics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

Automotive Aerospace & Defense Industrial Medical Consumer Products Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/3d-printing-material-market-102296







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:





3D Printing Gases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen, Argon, Gas mixtures), By Technology (Stereolithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-jet technology, Others), By Storage (Cylinder & packaged, Merchant liquid, Tonnage), By Application (Healthcare, Consumer Products, Design and Manufacturing, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Others) By Applications (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Food 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredient (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Carbohydrates, Others), By End-use Verticals (Commercial, Residential) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vertical (Printers and Materials), By Industry Type (UAV, Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Engine Components, Space Components, and Structural Components), By Printer Technology Type (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fiber (Glass, Carbon and Natural), By Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastics), By Application (Exterior, Interior, Structure & Power train, and Other), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) and Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)), By Application (Plastics & Composites, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Aramid, and Others), By Aircraft (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Fixed Wings, Business Aircrafts & General Aviation, Jet Engines, Helicopter and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:





Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/3d-printing-materials-market-9824

