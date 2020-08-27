Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q3 2020 results announcement
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Notice of Results
The Hague, August 27th 2020 - On Thursday October 29th 2020 at 07:00 BST (08:00 CET and 03:00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its third quarter results and third quarter interim dividend announcement for 2020.
These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.
