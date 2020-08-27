Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% by 2026; High Demand for Quality Products to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled "Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paper & Paperboard, and Others), By Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acid, Bacteriocins, and Others), By Type (Bags, Pouches, Trays, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The global antimicrobial packaging market size is predicted to reach $17.55 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. the market size stood at $9.57 billion in 2018.

The rising concerns regarding food quality and safety will spur demand for antimicrobial packaging, which, in turn, will boost the antimicrobial packaging market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising focus of consumers towards quality products will aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Besides, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of green packaging such material reduction, waste reduction, less energy consumption, recycled content and renewable energy source will boost the market trends for antimicrobial packaging,





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact Of COVID-19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/antimicrobial-packaging-market-102726







Competitive Landscape :

Expansion of BASF's Production Plant to Encourage Healthy Growth

BASF SE, a German chemical company and the second largest chemical producer in the world announced that it has constructed a new specialty amines plant at its existing wholly owned site in Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in China. The latest multi-product plant can manufacture 21,000 metric tons per year and further prolongs BASF's amines portfolio at the specialty amines complex in Nanjing.

The launch of the new plant by BASF can be a fundamental factor in accelerating the antimicrobial packaging market growth owing to the production of Propylenediamine (1,2-PDA), n-Octylamine (n-OA) and Polyetheramine (PEA). Furthermore, Stefan Blank, President, BASF Intermediates division, said in a statement, "BASF offers a wide range of amines globally, and this investment reflects our continued commitment to meeting the growing market demand in Asia Pacific. Building on decades of experience in developing and manufacturing amines, this new plant will further strengthen our global leadership in these versatile intermediate products."



In addition, the rising demand for specialty amines will aid the antimicrobial packaging market revenue during the forecast period. Senior Vice President, Intermediates Asia Pacific, BASF, Narayan Krishna Mohan, said in a statement, "This investment will help us to meet the increasing Asia Pacific demand for specialty amines used as intermediates in a diverse range of industries and applications, such as epoxy formulations, crop protection agents, spandex and biocides for the coatings industry, through this expansion, we will be able to better serve our customers in Asia Pacific with steady and timely supply of quality products."





Get Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/antimicrobial-packaging-market-102726







Regional Analysis :

Rising Demand for Medical Devices to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of antimicrobial packaging in various industries. The growing demand for drugs and medical devices will enable growth in North America. The market in Asia Pacific generated a high revenue in 2018 and is likely to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the high demand for sustainable packaging from China, India, and South Korea.

The rising consumption and demand of food will contribute positively to the growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, the blooming pharmaceutical and medical industry will have a positive impact on the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Antimicrobial Packaging Market Research Report are:



BASF SE

Dunmore Corporation

BioCote Limited

PolyOne Corporation

Microban International

Mondi PLC

The DOW Chemical Company

CSP Technologies

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Other Players





Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102726







Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Material, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Plastics Biopolymers



TOC Continued…!!!







Browse Detailed Summary of This Research:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antimicrobial-packaging-market-102726







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Bio-Based Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts and Others), By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Home, Commercial, Medical, Apparel, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metallic {Silver, Copper, and Others}, and Non-metallic {Polymeric, and Others}), By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Indoor Air/HVAC, Mold Remediation, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027﻿



Bioplastics Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Plastics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Textile), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/antimicrobial-packaging-market-9876



