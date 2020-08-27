ERV Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% by 2027; Huge Investments in Residential Buildings to Aid Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ERV market size is predicted to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growing attentiveness to improve the indoor air quality in compact buildings will spur sales opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising prevalence of sick building syndrome (SBS) will fuel demand for the market in the foreseeable future, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wall-mount, Ceiling-mount, Cabinet), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 2.71 billion in 2019. The rising inclination towards green building will provide impetus to the market in the forthcoming years.



Market Driver:

New Fangled Green Building Initiatives to Augment Growth

The rising construction of green buildings owing to awareness of environmental sustainability will bode well for the market. The rising government norms regarding environmental protection will support the adoption of green infrastructure, which in turn, will promote the market. According to The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), green and healthier buildings streamlined with supportive ventilation can elevate lease rate by 20 percent, return on investment by 19 percent, and building asset value by 10 percent. The surge in construction work across various sectors will positively create sales opportunities for the market. The increasing product offering of key players with an aim to improve the productivity and health of people in buildings and houses will significantly propel the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, RenewAire, a cutting-edge ERV technology company is dedicated to delivering ERV products to aid people with enriched indoor air quality (IAQ) for their homes and offices. In addition, the rising emphasis on energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market.





Regional Analysis:

Massive Infrastructure Expenditure to Facilitate Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is likely to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to the heavy investment in infrastructure development in emerging countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan. The rising living standard of people will further influence growth in the region. The modernization of residential and commercial buildings in the emerging nations will bolster the healthy growth of the market. Europe is predicted to exhibit a high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the development of housing projects in various regions of Europe. North America is likely to hold the lion's share during the forecast period owing to the expansion of strong-built houses and buildings in the region. The growing investments in the residential sector will create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the region. As per the study of Congressional Research Service (CRS), in 2018, the United States' overall spending on the residential fixed investment accounted for USD 785 billion with 3.3% of GDP. However, extreme climatic conditions including hailstorms, hurricanes, and heavy snowfall will subsequently dwindle the growth of the market.

Key Development:

January 2019: Daikin Industries, a global air conditioning manufacturer based in Japan announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire AHT Group, a consulting company. The acquisition involves a transaction of USD 986.6 million with a complete range of air conditioning and refrigeration products in Europe, North America, and Asia

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the ERV Market:

Carrier (United Technologies) (United States)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Daikin Industries (Japan)

Trane (Ireland)

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (United States)

Lennox International Inc. (United States)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Greenheck (United States)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Zehnder (Switzerland)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

HIMPEL (South Korea)

Renewaire (United States)

Ostberg (Sweden)





