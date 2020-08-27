Automatic Labelling Machine Market to Hit USD 2.38 billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Clear Product Information on Labels to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic labelling machine market size is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Emergence of eco-labels in the wake of heightened environmental awareness will create several opportunities in the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Self Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive, Shrink Sleeves and Glue Based), By Configuration (Stand Alone and Integrated), By Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027". Eco-labels, or green labeling, are used by manufacturers to show that their products have been made in an environment-friendly manner and can also be disposed of sustainably. In North America, for instance, it is mandatory for producers of vehicles and home appliances to provide the necessary labels on their products showing how energy efficient they are. Similarly, manufacturers of electrical appliances in Europe have to clearly provide the energy-efficiency rating of their products. Automatic labelling machines allow accomplishment of these labelling tasks in a high-speed and time-bound manner and their demand is surging as a result of rapid rise in online retail activities.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automatic-labelling-machine-market-101967





The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.

Through continuous efforts, we are striving to help your business sustain and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

According to the report, the value of this market stood at USD 1.79 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

In-depth analysis of the various factors, trends, and restraints shaping the market;

Microscopic study of all market segments and evaluation of their individual performance;

Comprehensive examination of the regional dynamics impacting the market; and

Detailed profiling and assessment of the key players and their top strategies.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automatic-labelling-machine-market-101967





Market Driver

Increasing Availability of Novel Label Adhesives to Propel Growth

The automatic labelling machine market growth is expected to gain momentum on account of rising availability of high-quality, novel labeling adhesive solutions in the marketplace. For example, freezer adhesives are commonly utilized in the food & beverages industry as these materials can tolerate extremely cold temperatures, making them ideal for application of frozen foods and drinks. Moreover, once the temperature increases, these labels can be easily removed without damage to the packaging material. Another popular label solution frequently opted by producers is the peelable or removable adhesive. This adhesive allows the label to stick to the surface for long time periods without coming off. However, it can be removed easily as required and the adhesive does not damage the surface in any way. Manufacturers of automatic labelling machines are increasingly adopting these novel adhesive technologies to enhance the value of the products and achieve sustainability in processes as well.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automatic-labelling-machine-market-101967





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Strong Growth Backed by Promising Progress of the Packaging Industry

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 787.5 million in 2019, and the region is expected to lead the automatic labelling machine market share during the forecast period. The primary factor attributable to the region's commanding position in the market is the speedy progress made by the packaging industry, especially in India, China, and Thailand in the past few decades.

In Europe, the market is anticipated to be mainly driven by the aggressive automation of industrial processes and the escalating demand for fresh packaged food. On the other hand, the market in North America is expected to grow with considerable momentum owing to increasing adoption of wet glue-based labeling solutions in the food & beverage industry.

Competitive Landscape

Competitors to Concentrate on Innovation to Gain Market Edge

Key players in this market are singularly focused on designing, developing, and introducing innovative labeling solutions for different industries. Some players are also capitalizing on the current pandemic situation by creating labeling products for the medical devices and pharmaceuticals industries.

Industry Developments:

August 2020: ProMach Pharma's Weiler Labeling Systems launched the VR-72 Labeler for packaging applications of COVID-19 vaccines. The product features a continuous motion pressure-sensitive system with a modular design and can apply wrap-around labels to various cylindrical products at high speeds.

ProMach Pharma's Weiler Labeling Systems launched the VR-72 Labeler for packaging applications of COVID-19 vaccines. The product features a continuous motion pressure-sensitive system with a modular design and can apply wrap-around labels to various cylindrical products at high speeds. August 2019: Herma AG released the inNo-Liner system, touted to be the first eco-friendly adhesive technology meeting the requirements of distribution centers. The system satisfies the cycle speeds needed at logistics and distribution centers, and provides uniform adhesion.





Quick Buy – Automatic Labelling Machine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101967





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Automatic Labelling Machine Market

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

By Type (Value)

Self-Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive Shrink Sleeves Glue Based By Configuration (Value)

Stand Alone Integrated By Industry (Value)

Food & Beverage Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Consumer Goods Other (Automotive, etc.) By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America







TOC Continued.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automatic-labelling-machine-market-101967





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Pre Print Flexo Presses Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Central Impression Flexo, Stack, Inline) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Cartoning Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vertical/Top-Load Cartoning Machine, Horizontal/End-Load Cartoning Machine), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labeling and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Machine Type (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling & Dosing, Form, Fill & Deal, Labelling, Decorating & Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping & Bundling and Others), By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Toiletries, Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.