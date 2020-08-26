R1 RCM to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



The Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:50pm ET

The 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:40pm ET

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's web site at ir.r1rcm.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

