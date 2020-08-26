Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (DLMV), GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to a consortium that includes members of CBMG management.



Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (DLMV)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DLMV to BV Financial for $8.90 per share.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).



Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MXIM and ADI.



ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com