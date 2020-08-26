Inter Insurance Agency Selects IVANS to Expand Digital Distribution

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that Inter Insurance Agency has selected IVANS Markets to automate appetite communications to the IVANS Network of more than 32,000 agencies. IVANS Markets will enable the underwriter to instantly communicate risk appetite directly in an agent's daily management system workflow, eliminating the need for printed appetite guides and supporting agency-insurer connectivity amidst remote working operations.

"Our growth strategy requires us to look at new and more effective ways to reach a broader audience of brokers," said Timothy B. Derham, chief executive officer, Inter Insurance Agency. "IVANS Markets will expand our access to a national agency distribution network, enabling us to reach the right agent at the right time with the best product to drive value for all stakeholders."

IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities to the IVANS network of more than 32,000 independent insurance agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into your pipeline to drive growth and profitability.

"It is more important now than ever for insurers to provide digital access to appetite and product information as agents are working remotely," said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. "IVANS Markets will allow Inter Insurance Agency to increase product awareness to a broader agency audience regardless of where they are working, driving stronger and more profitable agency relationships."

The IVANS logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry's exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people's lives.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com