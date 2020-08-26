Applied Materials to Participate at Citi Global Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 8 beginning at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations , and a replay of the event will be available on the same day.

