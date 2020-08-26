Kforce to Present at the Sidoti 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC), today announced that management will participate at the Sidoti 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on September 23-24, 2020. The live conference webcast will take place on September 24, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. A link to the live conference webcast and presentation can be accessed on Kforce's web site at www.kforce.com in the Investor Relations section under "Events and Presentations."



About Kforce

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through our network of over 40 offices and two national delivery centers, we provide opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 4,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com.

