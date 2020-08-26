Galapagos to present new insights in IPF and related clinical developments at the European Respiratory Society Congress

Featuring patient burden and clinical development in IPF

Mechelen, Belgium; 26 August 2020, 07.30 CET; Galapagos NV ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:GLPG) announces the presentation of new insights on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) at the virtual European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2020.

IPF is a rare and progressive disease, it can significantly affect the physical and emotional well-being of patients. The presentations by Galapagos at ERS bring new insights into the need for optimizing disease management, using real-world data focused on clinical burden, the IPF patient journey through diagnosis and treatment, and IPF patients' quality of life:

Clinical burden of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF): physician and patient perception (Poster, #22122)

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF): the patient journey (Poster, #22943)

Burden of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) on quality of life (QoL), work productivity, and healthcare use (Poster, #22152)

A further poster will provide detail on the fully recruited PINTA Phase 2 trial with Galapagos' proprietary GPR84 inhibitor, GLPG1205. This trial recruited 69 patients from 36 sites across 9 countries. Key learnings from patient recruitment in Central/Eastern Europe and Oman and new insights into IPF diagnosis confirmation by central reading will be presented.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF): observations from a Phase 2 trial of GLPG1205 (PINTA) (Poster, #23105)

"We are driven by our commitment to find novel ways to help patients with IPF, where a high unmet medical need remains," said Walid Abi-Saab, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Galapagos. "At the upcoming ERS meeting, we are looking forward to presenting data that provides first-hand patient insights into living with the disease, in addition to observations from our PINTA Phase 2 trial. In our symposium we will also be highlighting the ISABELA Phase 3 program that we run together with our collaboration partner Gilead."

When facing the high unmet medical need, pioneering is key in the race to combat IPF. This will be addressed at ERS, where Galapagos will host the symposium ‘Time for change? Pioneering in IPF management' on Monday 7 September 2020. This symposium will consider cutting-edge techniques and functional tests that can aid diagnosis and management, and Prof. Toby Maher, Global Principal Investigator for ISABELA, will discuss the landmark ISABELA studies where some of these approaches are being pioneered.

On Wednesday 9 September 2020 Galapagos will host, a first of its kind, patient organization-led virtual symposium, in partnership with the EU-IPFF entitled: ‘Improving pulmonary fibrosis diagnosis and care in Europe'. Topics such as insights into the patient journey and key unmet needs will be reviewed, as well as discussing access to IPF care across Europe. Additionally, a new educational program for general practitioners on pulmonary fibrosis identification will be presented.

