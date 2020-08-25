Delcath to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:00pm ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on liver-directed treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers, today announced management will present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference Tuesday, September 01, 2020 3:00 PM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36399 . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings, to schedule a meeting with management, please contact the conference James@HaydenIR.com .

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) – is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure and associated side effects. In addition to the Phase 3 FOCUS Trial, we have initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) called The ALIGN Trial. We currently are also evaluating other forms of metastatic liver cancers. Melphalan/HDS has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

