Dräger increases N95 respiratory mask production with new US facility

Telford, PA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, today announced the opening of a new production facility in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania that will manufacture and distribute N95 respiratory protection masks.

The 45,660-square-foot facility will begin production in September, 2020, adding approximately 50 highly skilled jobs to the local community. The facility will have three employee shifts throughout the day, operating 24/7 to ensure the mass production and supply of National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approved N95 respiratory protection masks to frontline workers. Additionally, the facility will support Dräger's recently announced contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to produce N95 masks in the fight against COVID-19.

"Respiratory protection technology has been at the heart of Dräger's Technology for Life mission since our company's inception in 1889," said President and CEO for Dräger in North America, Lothar Thielen. "In recent years, the demand for personal protective equipment has been substantial, and the emergence of COVID-19 greatly escalated the demand for quality safety equipment, including N95 masks. We are proud to be able to increase our production of essential life-saving equipment with our new U.S.-based facility that will produce U.S.-made masks for the brave women and men on the front lines of this unprecedented pandemic."

In addition to being 100% American made, Dräger's N95 mask design offers superior comfort and breathability and is certified to the NIOSH standard for particle respiratory protection.

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

