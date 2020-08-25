Tito's Made to Order Music Festival Featuring Dierks Bentley, Louis the Child, Portugal. The Man, Summer Walker and ZHU Coming Soon to a Screen Near You

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tito's Handmade Vodka announced the Tito's Made to Order Music Festival, a four-part virtual music festival taking place this August through October across the nation, representing the East, West, North and South. Tito's Made to Order will be livestreamed by First Tube Media , an always-on live content platform designed to deliver premium video content and must-watch live cultural moments in a safe setting.



Tito's Made to Order will bring DJs, artists, chefs, bartenders and fans together to celebrate the music, places and food that have inspired their journeys. As part of the festival, Tito's will donate $100,000 to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies during times of crisis and beyond.

Throughout the pandemic, WCK's Restaurants for the People program has tackled the health and economic crises by paying local restaurants to cook nourishing meals for their neighbors in need. The funds from the festival will support Black-owned restaurants to provide fresh meals to vulnerable communities and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. Along with the donation, Tito's will encourage viewers to give what they can via a donation link during each show. Viewers who make a donation will be entered to win a virtual meet-and-greet with a Tito's Made to Order headliner, festival posters signed by the artists and Tito's merchandise.

"Music and festivals are a big part of our culture at Tito's," said Taylor Berry, VP of Marketing at Tito's Handmade Vodka. "So in their absence this year, we developed Tito's Made to Order to celebrate the many cultures that make up the music and culinary scenes in America and their ability to connect, empower and unite communities across the country."

Tito's Made to Order will kick off on August 27 with Tito's Made to Order: West, followed by a new region every two weeks through October 8. During each festival, viewers can expect three musical acts performing songs from their own catalog in addition to iconic covers of an artist of their choosing who hails from the region they're representing. Locally-inspired cocktails will complement the musical acts, as well as dishes created by regional chefs in partnership with the artists.

Fans can tune into the Tito's Made to Order Music Festival via TitosVodka.com/live or on Tito's YouTube Page . Visit TitosVodka.com/live for all Tito's Made to Order details. Programming specifics and featured acts are below.

Tito's Made to Order: West

Date : Thursday, August 27 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST

Artists : Channel Tres, Kali Uchis, Portugal. The Man

Tito's Made to Order: South

Date : Thursday, September 10 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST

Artists : Bun B, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley

Tito's Made to Order: East

Date : Thursday, September 24 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST

Artists : A-Trak, Young M.A, Summer Walker

Tito's Made to Order: North

Date : Thursday, October 8 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST

Artists : Claude VonStroke, Louis the Child, ZHU

ABOUT TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA

Tito's Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert "Tito" Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, inspired and driven to do something he loved, Tito obtained the first legal permit to distill in the state of Texas. On a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a one-room shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito's Handmade Vodka. Tito's corn-based vodka is certified gluten free. Tito's Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit www.titosvodka.com.

ABOUT FIRST TUBE MEDIA

First Tube Media is a leading branded live content marketing platform designed to deliver "always on" premium video content distributed at scale resulting in clear ROI. Founded in 2017 in Brooklyn, NY, FTM is a team of music experts, film makers, digital marketers and technologists that have put together a full-service approach that has powered thousands of livestreams delivering billions of views for some of the top brands in the world.

