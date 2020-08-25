Puppet Announces Puppetize Digital

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced Puppetize Digital, a virtual version of its annual community and user conference, will be held November 19th. Puppetize Digital is three events spanning three regions—APAC, EMEA, and the Americas—all happening in one day, with multiple tracks of content for Puppet users and IT leaders, hands-on workshops, training, certification and networking opportunities. This year's virtual conference will feature experts across the DevOps and IT industry sharing best practices, tips and tricks, and stories from the field.



"The power of Puppet is the amazing strength of our global community. As the need for Puppet's solutions continue to accelerate, it has never been more important for us to create an opportunity for our expanding global community to come together," said Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar. "It's energizing to deliver multiple events across the globe in a single day for Puppet users, partners, contributors and enthusiasts to network, learn and grow their Puppet skills and expertise while collaborating across time zones and borders."

The free event will include sessions for both practitioners and IT leaders, and content will span a variety of topics, including:

Modernizing operations and change management

Infrastructure automation and lifecycle management

Managing hybrid cloud infrastructure

Automating security and compliance

Automating the DevOps toolchain

In addition to technical sessions, Puppetize Digital will feature networking opportunities, topical breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, training, certification, and other engagement opportunities.

To learn more about Puppetize Digital and to sign up to be notified when registration is live, please visit https://puppet.com/puppetize/

