Acer Therapeutics to Virtually Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 25, 2020 9:00am   Comments
NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer's management team will provide a virtual corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences in September, including the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Acer Conference Presentation Details:

Conference:   LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference
Date:   Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Time:   3 p.m. Eastern Time
     
Conference:   H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date:   Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Time:   2:30 p.m. Eastern Time
     

More information on Acer presentations can be found in the "Events and Presentations" section of Acer's website at https://www.acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: emetine hydrochloride for the treatment of patients with COVID-19; ACER-001 (a taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS). Each of Acer's product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the FDA. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
Ph: 617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Jim DeNike
Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Ph: 844-902-6100
jdenike@acertx.com

